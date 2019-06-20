CAMBRIDGE, MA (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, who famously tangled with President Donald Trump, is heading to Harvard University.
The Arizona Republican is among six new resident fellows who will join Harvard's Institute of Politics this fall.
Flake was one of Trump's most vocal GOP adversaries in the Senate before leaving the chamber in December after declining to seek reelection to a second term.
Flake repeatedly called out Trump, accusing him of "reckless, outrageous and undignified behavior" and saying the president's use of the terms "fake news" and "enemy of the people" smacked of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's propaganda.
Harvard's other incoming fellows include LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund; Bob Cohn, president of The Atlantic; and Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado, a former Panamanian vice president and foreign minister.
(1) comment
Harvard continues its rapid decent. I know a financial industry recruiter out east who tosses any resume that shows a Harvard graduation within the last 10 years straight into the garbage. Harvard is going from smart and capable to smart and nutty... They only thing Flake has done is become an ignorant sell out. He is a truly stupid person who is now a Harvard fellow. Its mind blowing.
