PHOENIX (AP) — Demonstrators supporting and opposing President Donald Trump gathered Monday outside a Phoenix resort where he’s scheduled to court Latino voters.
A few dozen Trump supporter and a smaller number of critics were gathered on opposite sides of the entrance to the Arizona Grand Resort at the foot of South Mountain Park in the Phoenix neighborhood of Ahwatukee. Trump plans to make a case to Latinos, a crucial group of voters in Arizona, during his fifth trip to Arizona of 2020.
Trump carried Arizona by 3.5 points in 2016. Democrats have made inroads in the longtime Republican stronghold, and it is now a top battleground in the fight for the presidency.
Democrat Joe Biden has said he plans to campaign in Arizona after Labor Day but he has not announced a date for a visit. His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, held a virtual event for teachers last week. His running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, also held an Arizona-focused event online over the weekend.