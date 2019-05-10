PRESCOTT, AZ (AP) -- Authorities say they have arrested a Prescott man on suspicion of intentionally causing injuries to a 15-month-old child.
Yavapai County Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn says 28-year-old Jerimiah David King was arrested May 2. He has been released pending court proceedings.
D’Evelyn said Thursday the child’s mother and aunt noticed the child had bruises April 30, the day King was caring for the 15-month-old and a 3-year-old. They took the child to a medical center, where personnel found unexplained bruising to his face and genital areas.
Sheriff’s deputies were contacted and the child was flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for further examination.
King told authorities he doesn’t know how the child was hurt. His relationship to the family is unclear.
Court records listing an attorney who could comment were not found online.
