BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Arizona say a body has been recovered from the Colorado River.
Bullhead City police say they received a call about 1 p.m. Tuesday about a body in the river near Rotary Park.
The city’s fire department launched a boat and pulled the body out of the water.
Police say the body has been positively identified as 28-year-old Dylon Alexander Pocock of Bullhead City.
They say it’s not immediately known how Pocock died or how long his body had been in the river.
A police investigation into the death has begun.
