This photo from an Arizona Department of Transportation remote camera shows a digital sign over Interstate 10 in the Phoenix metropolitan area that seeks the public's help in locating escaped murder suspects,Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. These signs on Arizona highways alert the public that a married couple suspected in a Tucson killing remained at large after overpowering two guards and escaping while being extradited from New York to Arizona. Tucson police said 56-year-old Blane Barksdale and 59-year-old wife Susan Barksdale escaped Monday evening in Blanding, Utah.

 Source: Arizona Department of Transportation via AP

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has suspended its contract with a prisoner transport company after two Tucson murder suspects escaped earlier this week.

The PCSD said it will not use Kansas-based Security Transport Services until the department can review the incident.

On Monday, Aug. 26, Blane and Susan Barksdale were being transported to Pima County from New York. The couple overpowered two guards in Blanding, Utah, and drove away with the transportation van.

The Barksdales then made it to St. Johns, Arizona, where they ditched the van and drove away in a red pick-up truck.

No one knows where the Barksdales are now, but authorities have said they should be considered armed and dangerous. The couple is accused in the death of 72-year-old Frank Bligh in April 2019.

The PCSD said its contract with STS expires in November 2019 and that STS was bringing the Barksdales to Pima County "at the behest of the Pima County Attorney’s Office."

STS inked its first contract with Pima County in 2016 and makes an average of $1,000 for every prisoner transported.

The PCSD released the following stats that show how often the county used STS and how much it costs taxpayers.

2016 -- 15 inmates transported

2017 -- Around 100 inmates transported at approximate cost of $117,200

2018 -- Around 100 inmates transported at approximate cost of $117,800

2018 -- Around 70 inmates transported at approximate cost of $88,500

The PCSD said it is one of eight counties in Arizona to use private companies for inmate/prisoner transportation. The reason it uses a third-party for the services is simple -- cost.

“The last extradition in which the (PCSD) sent personnel to retrieve an inmate cost us just under $2,500,” the PCSD said in a news release.

The PCSD said it will not be able to use another transportation company in the meantime because doing so would violate the county’s rules on contract procurement.

