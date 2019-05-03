PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5/AP) -- A Phoenix woman has pleaded guilty to charges that she attempted to lure a 14-year-old boy for sex by communicating with him through Xbox video games.
Lisa Corn changed her plea in Maricopa County Superior Court on Friday. She is charged with attempted aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
Corn, who was indicted in May 2018, initially faced 24 felony counts.
Investigators say Corn, then 34, began contacting the boy while they were playing video games. She then sent him photos, including a pornographic image, as well as emails and text messages.
In April of 2018, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Cybercrimes Unit launched an investigation after the father of the boy reportedly found sexual pictures, text messages, and emails sent from Corn to his son.
MCSO detectives believe Corn initially began communicating with the boy on headsets while playing Xbox video games.
Corn's sentencing is scheduled for June 12.
The Attorney General's Office has these suggestions for parents to help keep their children safe during online gaming.
-PRIVACY SETTINGS
When it comes to social media or online gaming, parents should set up their child's privacy settings to control who is contacting their child.
-PLAY TOGETHER
Parents should play online video games with their kids from time to time. It helps parents understand who their kids are playing with and talking to online.
-KNOW PASSWORDS AND CHECK HISTORY
Parents should know their child's password on gaming devices and regularly check the history of each device.
-BEWARE OF CHAT ROOMS
Any device with a chat function, even games intended for very young children, can lead to private, unrestricted chat rooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.