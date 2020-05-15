PHOENIX (AP) -- Phoenix Public Library will start reopening with curbside service after closing for two months during the coronavirus pandemic. Customers can go online to place new holds on books and other materials.

Once notified their items are ready, patrons starting Monday can pick them up at all city library locations except for the South Mountain branch. South Mountain library patrons can get their materials at the Ocotillo branch. Curbside service will be available from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

Customers must wait in their cars with their library card or number and their cell phone to assist with pickup.