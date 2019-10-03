PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman who says her 2-year-old son fatally shot her 9-year-old son with a handgun that she left on a bed was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for her role in the March 2017 killing.
The sentence given Thursday to Wendy Lavarnia in the death of her son, Landen, marked the most lenient punishment available under the terms of her guilty pleas to manslaughter and attempted child abuse.
She has acknowledged that she caused Landen's death by recklessly leaving the gun out where the toddler could grab it while the children played a video game.
Still, authorities who had expressed skepticism about Lavarnia’s account of the shooting say they were unable to definitively say who fired the gun.
Investigators became suspicious when they found inconsistencies in the mother's account at the time, and when the boy's father, Kansas Eric Lavarnia, showed up at the home with a gunshot wound to his upper arm.
Kansas Lavarnia, a convicted felon and prohibited possessor, was aware the gun was in the house, according to court documents.
He also was charged in connection with Landen's death but died in June 2018. According to Kansas' sister, he overdosed on heroin.