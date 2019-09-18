PHOENIX (AP) -- Emergency dispatchers in Phoenix who handle 911 calls will have a place to decompress.

The Phoenix Police Department on Tuesday dedicated a new “quiet room” for 911 operators.

[WATCH: Phoenix dispatchers get 'quiet room']

Police Chief Jeri Williams and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego were on hand for the ceremony.

A local Rotary Club came up with the idea as a way to show appreciation to police communications operators.

Officials say the job of emergency dispatcher can sometimes take an emotional toll. The quiet room will allow them a place to rest or take a few moments for themselves.

 

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you