PHOENIX (AP) — City officials have started considering options for new civilian oversight of the Phoenix Police Department amid multiple officer-involved shooting cases.
The Phoenix City Council held its first work-study session Tuesday to discuss possible oversight options for the Phoenix Police Department in response to a recent increase in police shootings that have made national headlines and angered some citizens.
Officials say Liana Perez with the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement presented three potential models during the three-hour meeting.
The options included reviewing completed police investigations, assigning a monitor who could take complaints and decide how a case would be assigned and creating an oversight entity that handles an investigation from start to finish and requires more resources.
A second City Council work-study session has been scheduled for Oct. 15.
