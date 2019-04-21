PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix-area man spent Easter Sunday frantically waiting to see if his family survived the bombings in Sri Lanka.
Mehdi Fernando said several of his family members are Catholic and would have likely been in church on this Easter Sunday.
"I've emailed, texted, Facetimed," he told Arizona's Family. "Nothing is going through."
Following the explosions, all social media outlets were blocked in Sri Lanka, so information slowly trickled in all day long.
"The fact that they turned off social media is irrelevant because we can't even get a phone call to anybody” said Fernando.
Video taken by one of Fernando’s family members, who was OK, shows a Catholic church in absolute carnage after the blasts.
The explosions happened a decade after a bloody civil war ended in Sri Lanka.
"We were trying to rebuild and it was taking so long to rebuild,” he said.
Despite the bombings, Fernando said it is still a dream of his to take his young son to Sri Lanka, saying that it will always be a beautiful country.
(2) comments
If he got video from a family member, why didn't he ask them then if they were ok?
Because he has more than one family member, dumb-dumb. Why, some family members even have different residences and churches!
