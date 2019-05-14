PAYSON, AZ (AP) - Authorities say a school bus driver has been arrested for allegedly driving impaired before a collision injured two students south of Payson.
Gila County Sheriff's officials say 56-year-old Sherri Sessions of Payson has been booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence, three counts of aggravated assault and 24 counts of endangerment.
It's unclear if Sessions has a lawyer.
Sheriff's officials say the collision occurred about 8 a.m. Monday while the Payson Unified School District bus was headed to Payson High.
It's still unclear whether another vehicle was involved in the collision with the bus.
Two students aboard the bus were taken to a hospital. Their names, ages and conditions haven't been released.
The remaining students were put on a different bus that took them to school.
Ever been to Payson?? You'd drink at 8:00am too if you had to live there...
I'd drink too if I had to put up with screaming kids riding inside a Twinkie. Only kidding. Our precious children need to be protected. Did they not check her driving record before hiring her?
8 am. What a booze dog [yawn]
