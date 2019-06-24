Parents of Indian girl who died in desert say they were desperate for asylum

The parents of a 6-year-old Indian girl who died this month in the Arizona desert say they made the journey because they were desperate.
"We wanted a safer and better life for our daughter and we made the extremely difficult decision to seek asylum here in the United States," Gurupreet Kaur's parents said in a statement Monday. "We trust that every parent, regardless of origin, color or creed, will understand that no mother or father ever puts their child in harm's way unless they are desperate."
In the statement, which was released by the nonprofit Sikh Coalition, the parents -- identified as S. Kaur and A. Singh -- asked for privacy and said their family is heartbroken over Gurupreet's death.
"We will carry the burden of the loss of our beloved Gurupreet for a lifetime," the statement said, "but we will also continue to hold onto the hope that America remains a compassionate nation grounded in the immigrant ideals that make diversity this nation's greatest strength."
Border Patrol agents found Gurupreet's body this month about 17 miles west of Lukeville, Arizona, just over the US-Mexico border. The agency said she had been traveling with her mother, but the two were separated when the mother went to search for water.
The girl's father, A. Singh, has been living in the United States since 2013 with a pending asylum application before the New York immigration court, Sikh Coalition Program Director Mark Reading-Smith said.
Pima County Chief Medical Examiner Gregory Hess determined that Gurupreet's death was accidental and caused by heatstroke.
A private funeral will be held Friday in New York City, "the city her family had hoped to make their home," Reading-Smith said.
CNN's Faith Karimi contributed to this report.
(1) comment
HE STAMPEDE AT OUR SOUTHERN BORDER: The current migration at our border is costing taxpayers a Kings ransom ($17,000 per day ABC news.) Fleeing persecution? or fleeing for freebies? they sure don't stay in Mexico when they reach "safety" or ask or offered political asylum in Mexico. Why? because Mexico will give them NOTHING. So they make the long journey to our border, our generous Democrats, and our tax dollars. We have Democrat / Socialist / Activists in the Northern Triangle of South America & Mexico; even as you read this instructing the populations the "benefits" & laws of coming to the USA and to make sure you bring your children and use the the magic words....."credible fear." Mexico recently arrested two socialist activists who were instrumental in the organizing of prior caravans, Then you have a Democrat House saying the crisis is "manufactured" as literally thousands attack our border daily? National Sovereignty is a myth to Democrats. The crisis is manufactured...by the Democrats themselves. Make no mistake about this, Democrats want this to happen and never stop.. They will with hold border security support allowing as many illegal aliens to enter the country as possible overwhelming our BP & ICE before assisting in border security (if ever.). THE LIE OF TPS / DACA: To Democrats/Progressives/Socialists (whats the difference?) programs like Temporary Protective Status (TPS) or Deferred Action for Childhood arrivals (DACA) are permanent programs. There is nothing "temporary or deferred" about these programs to Democrats. These programs are designed to admit refugees (usually from the third world) then Democrats fight to keep them here permanently using the charge of racism, religion, guilt, against anyone opposed. Simple formula works great.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.