TUCSON, AZ (AP) -- A medical examiner says two soldiers helping secure the Mexico border in Arizona died by suicide.
Pima County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Greg Hess said Thursday the soldiers died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
[RELATED: Army IDs 2 soldiers who have died near Arizona-Mexico border this month]
Officials say 20-year-old Pfc. Steven Hodges of Menifee, California, died June 1 near Nogales, and 21-year-old Pfc. Kevin Christian of Haslet, Texas, died Sunday in Ajo, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) from Nogales.
Both soldiers were assigned to the Southwest Border Support Mission.
Military officials say the circumstances of the deaths are under investigation.
[READ MORE: Another military service member securing border found dead in southern AZ]
About 2,400 service members are assigned to the border mission.
(1) comment
Sounds like the findings were by someone who died of stupidity to me. [ohmy]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.