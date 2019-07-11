PHOENIX (AP) — Nike is going forward with plans to make soles for Nike Air shoes in a Phoenix suburb.
The shoemaker confirmed its plans Thursday even though Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey last week blocked state money for the facility when Nike pulled a flag-themed shoe from the market. The move came after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick raised concerns.
Ducey rescinded a grant of up to $1 million meant to encourage Nike to build the $184 million plant with at least 500 jobs. But Nike will still get more than $2 million in tax breaks from the city of Goodyear.
Nike’s Air Max 1 USA shoe included a Revolutionary-era emblem known as the Betsy Ross flag. Kaepernick told the company the flag recalls an era when black people were enslaved.
F nike.
Please let me say it again : F Nike.
Doesn’t care about toddlers having to represent themselves alone in court and caged like animals, but cares about a logo thats is tied to slavery and white supremacy. Tries and Takes away the benefits to prove a point, but Nike doesn’t give a rats fat a s s and builds anyways - at the same time creating tax revenue and growth. What a doucey douch
Maybe they can design/sell some matching knee pads. Should be an instant hit with their customer base.
Good one....
