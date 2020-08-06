TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) -- Arizonans without Wi-Fi at home with soon be able to find hot spots through a new program launching this week.
The website will feature an interactive map with free hot spots and Wi-Fi available across the state, in hopes of better helping students stay connected to their studies through virtual learning, according to a news release from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
The program comes from a collaboration between Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, School Connect, Common Sense Media and the AZ Broadband Stakeholder Network to help bridge the broadband network gap that so many Arizonans face.
The website is available in English and Spanish and gives step-by-step instructions on how to access a hot spot as well as free tech support, according to the release. Organizations interested in adding themselves to the free Wi-Fi map can fill out a form online to be considered.
For more information on the program, click here.