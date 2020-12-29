People from across Tucson reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground shake around 10:44 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29.
The reports came from as far north as Catalina Foothills High and as far south as Alvernon and Valencia.
Most KOLD News 13 viewers said they heard a loud rumble, which was followed by the ground shaking. The cause could be anything from sonic booms, an earthquake or blasting at one of our area mines.
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base said it wasn’t responsible. KOLD also called Luke AFB, and they are checking now.
“We are aware of the reported loud boom in Tucson this morning, but we did not have any aircraft capable of breaking the sound barrier flying at that time,” said a D-M spokesperson.
KOLD has also reached out to seismology department at the University of Arizona for any information they can provide. We are also working to contact the mines in southern Arizona.
This isn’t the first time KOLD has received reports like this.
In 2019, we experienced similar incidents from January to March. We never got a straight answer, but the shaking was strong enough to be picked up by a seismometer at the University of Geosciences Department. To read more about those incidents, CLICK HERE.
In 2017, Luke Air Force Base said booms reported then may have been caused by a training exercise. To read more about that incident, CLICK HERE.
There were also reports of booms in 2013. Officials from Luke AFB confirmed that it was caused by an F-16 flying training missions in the Sells area. To read more about that incident, CLICK HERE.