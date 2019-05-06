Deborah Edenhofer, center, mother of Tyler Edenhofer, prepares to place a rose on the fallen officers memorial during the annual Department of Public Safety Officer Memorial Ceremony, Monday, May 6, 2019, in Phoenix. During the ceremony a plaque was added for 24-year-old Tyler Edenhofer to be displayed with the 29 other troopers who have been killed on the job since 1958.
A family member touches a name plaque of a fallen DPS trooper during the annual Department of Public Safety Officer Memorial Ceremony, Monday, May 6, 2019, in Phoenix. A plaque was added for 24-year-old Tyler Edenhofer during the ceremony to be displayed with the 29 other troopers who have been killed on the job since 1958.
Flowers rest on the memorial wall during the annual Department of Public Safety Officer Memorial Ceremony, Monday, May 6, 2019, in Phoenix. During the ceremony a plaque was added for Tyler Edenhofer to be displayed with the 29 other troopers who have been killed on the job since 1958.
PHOENIX (AP) — The mother of an Arizona state trooper who was shot and killed last year said Monday it’s an honor to see his name on a memorial and it gives her another place to go and remember her son.
Deborah Edenhofer was embraced by Gov. Doug Ducey after an annual ceremony that honors fallen state officers.
Trooper Tyler Edenhofer’s name was placed on the Department of Public Safety memorial alongside 29 others who have died in the line of duty since 1958.
Family and friends of the fallen state troopers placed roses on the memorial in a ceremony that includes bagpipers, an honor guard and the playing of Taps.
Ducey said the ceremony wasn’t just to honor those who died. It also acknowledged how they lived “with courage and selflessness,” he said.
“They knew that any day, any shift, any stop, any call, could be their last,” Ducey said. “They chose to serve anyway.”
The governor also planned to attend an evening ceremony at the state Capitol to honor all peace officers who have died on duty in Arizona.
Edenhofer will be included along with Nogales Police Officer Jesus Manuel “Chuy” Cordova and Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase Sabethal White, who also were killed on duty last year.
DPS Col. Frank Milstead, who leads state police and previously was police chief in Mesa, said Edenhofer was the first officer he lost.
“I never imagined I would be here today to put a name on the wall,” Milstead said at the DPS ceremony. “And I never really knew how difficult it would be and the emotions that I personally would feel and go through.”
