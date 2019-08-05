PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Arizona has granted preliminary approval of a settlement in the case involving thousands of Motel 6 guests said to have had their privacy violated when the national chain gave their information to immigration authorities.
The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund rights group sued Motel 6 in January 2018, saying that giving guests’ information to immigration agents without a warrant violated privacy and civil rights laws.
The settlement proposes to make up to $10 million available for claims by members of the class action lawsuit.
U.S. District Judge David Campbell had told attorneys for Motel 6 and MALDEF last month that he would approve the preliminary settlement if minor changes were made in the document.
Campbell granted preliminary approval last Friday.
