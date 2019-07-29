File - This undated file booking photo provided by the Maricopa County (Arizona) Sheriff's Office shows Apolinar Altamirano, a citizen of Mexico charged with murder in the shooting death four years ago of a convenience store clerk in a Phoenix suburb. A judge has ruled prosecutors can no longer seek the death penalty against Altamirano because he is intellectually disabled. The ruling means Altamirano will face life in prison if he's convicted of murder in the 2015 killing. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.