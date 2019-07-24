YUMA, AZ (AP) — Authorities say a Mexican man tried to smuggle meth at the border between Arizona and California while traveling with his pregnant wife and three children.
U.S. Border Patrol officials said in a news release Tuesday that the 31-year-old Mexican national is in custody on controlled substance violations.
His wife, also a Mexican citizen, has permanent residence in the U.S. and was released along with their children.
The incident happened Monday afternoon at an immigration checkpoint in Blythe, California.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents say a canine alerted them to the possible presence of drugs in their vehicle.
A secondary search found more than 5 pounds (2.3 kilograms) of meth wrapped in cellophane around the man’s waist.
Agents seized the drugs and the car.
(2) comments
Deport the SOB already. An we wonder why (THE SQUAD) congresswomen of color wants to get rid of ICE & Border Patrol.....
E was not mexican, e was columbian, felipe! [beam]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.