MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa man is facing charges after authorities say he pointed his gun at a DoorDash driver making a delivery. Mesa police said Tuesday that 32-year-old Valentino Tejada has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct involving weapons.
The incident transpired Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex. Witnesses say Tejada pointed a handgun at the DoorDash driver and accused him of "stalking." The driver tried several times to reason with him.
Upon his arrest, the suspect told police the driver almost hit him with his car. However, officers said witnesses' statements did not corroborate that claim. Police also recovered the handgun, which had one round.