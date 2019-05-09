PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities investigating a fire that destroyed the main sanctuary of a Catholic church in north Phoenix say they haven't discovered any credible evidence that would suggest arson.
Phoenix Fire Department officials say they've found compelling indicators that the origin of the fire may be due to accidental causes.
But they say the remainder of their investigation may take several more days or weeks to be completed.
Phoenix Fire crews responded to the May 1 blaze inside St. Joseph Catholic Church.
They switched to a defensive strategy after finding the fire had spread to the attic and begun to burn through the roof.
