PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Phoenix murder suspect who became a fugitive earlier this year has been arrested in Mexico and returned to Arizona.
The U.S. Marshals Service says 31-year-old Carlos Armando Duran was taken into custody Wednesday night in Sinaloa and extradited on Thursday.
Duran was wanted on a warrant after failing to appear for court hearings in February on charges of first-degree murder and misconduct involving weapons.
Authorities say Duran was accused of fatally shooting a man outside a Phoenix nightclub in September 2017.
Duran was arrested in January 2018 and his family posted his $500,000 bond.
But Duran never appeared in court to face the charges in February and authorities believed he fled to Mexico.
The Marshals Service worked with Phoenix police and Mexican authorities to track down Duran.
(1) comment
Shocker. This happens all too frequently.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.