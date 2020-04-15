PHOENIX (AP) -- Eleven more people in Arizona have died from complications of the coronavirus. State officials reported Wednesday that 142 people have died since the start of the outbreak.

Breakdown of coronavirus cases in Arizona by ZIP code New detailed numbers have been released regarding the coronavirus in Arizona. You can now look up coronavirus cases in your ZIP code.

The state reports 142 new confirmed infections, bringing the number of known cases to nearly 4,000. Maricopa, Pima, Coconino and Navajo counties reported new deaths. For most people the coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms, but some people experience more severe complications including pneumonia and death.

Gov. Doug Ducey's office announced Wednesday that Arizona is joining other places around the country in lighting buildings blue as a symbol of support for medical workers and others responding to the outbreak.