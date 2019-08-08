NOGALES, AZ (AP) — An Arizona man has pleaded guilty to killing a police officer in a city on the U.S.-Mexico border in exchange for prosecutors dropping their request for a death sentence.
David Ernesto Murillo pleaded guilty to 39 counts in Santa Cruz County Court Wednesday, including to charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and kidnapping.
Authorities say Nogales Police Officer Jesus Cordova pulled over the 29-year-old Tempe man following a report of an armed carjacking.
Police say Murillo exited the car and fired an assault weapon at least 10 times at Cordova’s patrol car, killing the officer.
Murillo is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 11.
(2) comments
Brown plague
give him back to mexico.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.