David Ernesto Murillo

David Ernesto Murillo's booking photo from 2018

 Source: Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

NOGALES, AZ (AP) — An Arizona man has pleaded guilty to killing a police officer in a city on the U.S.-Mexico border in exchange for prosecutors dropping their request for a death sentence.

David Ernesto Murillo pleaded guilty to 39 counts in Santa Cruz County Court Wednesday, including to charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and kidnapping.

Authorities say Nogales Police Officer Jesus Cordova pulled over the 29-year-old Tempe man following a report of an armed carjacking.

Police say Murillo exited the car and fired an assault weapon at least 10 times at Cordova’s patrol car, killing the officer.

Murillo is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 11.

 

