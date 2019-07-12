KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of a Bullhead City girl has been sentenced to life in prison.
Justin Rector's sentencing Friday came nearly four years after Isabella Grogan-Cannella's body was found in a shallow grave near her home.
The now 31-year-old Rector had been a guest in the home when Isabella was reported missing.
A Mohave County judge denied a request this week from Rector to withdraw his plea. Rector had argued his attorney withheld information and the plea was unjust.
[READ MORE: Man who pleaded guilty in death of Bullhead City girl now wants to change plea]
The judge heard statements from Isabella's family Friday, remembering her smile and her ability to make people laugh.
The Kingman Daily Miner reports that Rector apologized in court and said Isabella didn't deserve to be killed.
(1) comment
Why did this take nearly FIVE YEARS to conclude? So much for the Sixth Amendment Constitution... And why is this mope still allowed to suck air??? If you feloniously take the life of another person, you get executed. Period.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.