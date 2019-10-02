TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A man has been accused of sexually assaulting a female migrant in the desert near Ajo.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Antonio Cruz-Morales, 33, is being held on two counts of sexual assault.
“The Pima County Sheriff’s Department would like to extend a special thank you to our federal partners for their assistance in discovering the violent crime,” the PCSD said in a news release. “We are committed and focused in our efforts to combat trans-national crime from occurring in our community and unincorporated areas of Pima County.”