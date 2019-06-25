gavel lawsuit
PHOENIX (AP) - A woman has filed a $12.5 million claim against Phoenix, alleging she was subjected to a body-cavity search that amounted to sexual assault.

Attorneys filed the notice Monday for Erica Reynolds.

The Associated Press does not name people who allege sexual assault, but Reynolds openly outlined her allegations last week at a City Council meeting.

A city spokesman declined to comment on pending litigation.

The claim says Reynolds was pulled over Dec. 26 in a drug-trafficking investigation and taken to a station where a female police officer conducted a body-cavity search.

A black couple last week filed a $10 million claim against the City after video showed officers pointing guns and yelling obscenities when responding to a shoplifting report. They say their young daughter took a doll from a store.

