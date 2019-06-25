Attorneys filed the notice Monday for Erica Reynolds.
The Associated Press does not name people who allege sexual assault, but Reynolds openly outlined her allegations last week at a City Council meeting.
A city spokesman declined to comment on pending litigation.
The claim says Reynolds was pulled over Dec. 26 in a drug-trafficking investigation and taken to a station where a female police officer conducted a body-cavity search.
A black couple last week filed a $10 million claim against the City after video showed officers pointing guns and yelling obscenities when responding to a shoplifting report. They say their young daughter took a doll from a store.
(3) comments
Would be nice to know a little more here. If a lawsuit was filed, the details would be in it.
The details are: I want free money.
Lol...its the new "trend"
