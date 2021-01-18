GLENDALE, AZ (AP) — Phil Kessel scored two goals, Antti Raanta stopped 31 shots and the Arizona Coyotes bounced back from an opening loss to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 on Saturday.
Arizona got off to a slow start before coming to life late in a shootout loss to San Jose on Thursday night. The Coyotes pressured the Sharks from the start Saturday, scoring four goals in the opening two periods.
Kessel, who struggled with injuries in his first season in the desert, scored the tying goal in the closing seconds of the opener and had goals in each of the first two periods Saturday.
Clayton Keller scored for the second straight game, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had three assists for Arizona. Jakob Chychrun and Barrett Hayton also scored.
Timo Meier had a goal and an assist, and Martin Jones allowed five goals on 24 shots for the Sharks. Ryan Donato and Tomas Hertl also scored.