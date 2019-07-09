PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted on Tuesday that the head of the Arizona Department of Child Services will be leaving "in the near future" to become the chief operating officer of Childhelp.
"When I took office, AZ's child safety agency was broken," Ducey tweeted. "Into this stepped Director McKay, determined to turn things around for our most vulnerable kids."
Ducey went on to list several of McKay's accomplishments during his time at the agency, including significant changes that led to Arizona DCS being "transformed into a national model for finding kids safe, loving homes."
One of McKay's first actions at DCS was to eliminate an internal investigations unit.
His thinking was that investigations of department employees could be handled at the administrative level. The idea was to redeploy the law enforcement officers who were part of the unit in a manner that would allow them to focus on child safety.
"We need everyone in this agency focused on child safety and permanency, and putting eyes on every child," McKay said in February 2015, when he took over at the beleaguered agency.
McKay brought two decades of law enforcement experience with him to DCS, including "solving many high-profile child murder cases," according to the agency's website.
"Arizona will become the safest place in the country for children to grow and thrive," he wrote on the site. "As the Director of the Department of Child Safety, that is my goal. … Success is the peace of mind knowing we did the best of which we are capable of every day. Our purpose is fulfilled when we leave people better than the way we found them. From the smallest to the largest of tasks, DCS will ensure we are always at our best, because our best is always needed. Children, families and our entire community deserve nothing less."
Under McKay’s leadership, Arizona has reduced the number of children in out-of-home care by 25 percent and cut the investigative caseloads of caseworkers by about 70 percent.
The number of DCS open reports dropped from a high of more than 33,000 in April 2015, just months after McKay took over, to about 6,300 currently.
The number of inactive cases exceeding the 60-day closure deadline declined from a high of more than 16,000 in January 2015 to 166 now.
A former Arizona foster parent himself, McKay was known for his work on behalf of children when he stepped in at DCS.
Two years before Ducey appointed him to take over DCS, Childhelp, the agency to which he is going, presented McKay with its Heart of an Angel Award, honoring "his distinguished career in child advocacy, investigative expertise, and removal of child predators."
Now based in Phoenix, Childhelp describes itself as a nonprofit charity that helps victims of child abuse.
It was founded as Children's Village USA in 1959 by actresses Sara Buckner O'Meara and Yvonne Lime Fedderson ("The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet").
Children's Village USA established the national child abuse hotline -- 1-800-4-A-CHILD -- in 1982. The first of its kind, that hotline still operates 24/7 today.
O'Meara and Fedderson were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2005 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.
McKay's resignation from DCS will be effective Sept. 1, 2019, according to The Associated Press. At this point, Ducey has not said anything about a replacement.
