PHOENIX (AP) -- A Goodyear pharmacy technician convicted of stealing hundreds of boxes of diabetic test strips from his employer has been sentenced to six months in jail and ordered to pay full restitution.
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office says 31-year-old Robert Brian Kemple was charged last June with 33 criminal offenses for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 in medical supplies from the CVS pharmacy where he worked.
Investigators say Kemple used his position to order additional diabetic test strips for the pharmacy, then allegedly stole them and sold them online.
Investigators found that between March 2017 and September 2017, Kemple stole 556 boxes of the test strips from his employer.
Prosecutors say Kemple pleaded guilty to fraudulent schemes and artifices, trafficking in stolen property and computer tampering.
(1) comment
More West Valley losers doing their thang.
