PHOENIX (AP) -- The founder of GoDaddy.com and his wife are donating $3.6 million to support police officers and firefighters injured or killed on duty.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced the gift from Bob and Renee Parsons to the 100 Club of Arizona during a news conference at the state Capitol on Wednesday.
The couple will make the donation over the next three years from their foundation.
100 Club CEO and President Angela Harrolle says the gift will allow the organization to more than double the roughly $1 million it spends each year supporting police and firefighters and their families.
Harrolle says the organization provides money to families of officers and firefighters who are killed or injured as well as scholarships and safety equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.