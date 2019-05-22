FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Rick Renzi who was convicted of corruption, money laundering and other charges is seeking a pardon from President Donald Trump.
The Arizona Daily Sun reported Wednesday that a lawyer for the former Republican congressman from Arizona sent a letter to the U.S. Justice Department last month, requesting an investigation.
The letter claims investigators illegally wiretapped conversations, concealed evidence and introduced false testimony at Renzi’s trial.
Renzi was convicted in 2013 of conspiring to use his congressional post to make companies buy a business associate’s land so a debt could be repaid to Renzi.
He was released from federal prison in January 2017 after serving three years.
A spokesman for Renzi says they have not yet received a response from the Justice Department.
[APP USERS: Click here for poll]
RELATED STORIES
Former US Rep. Rick Renzi reports to prison for 3-year term (Feb. 27, 2015)
Lawyer for ex-Rep. Rick Renzi urges new trial (June 17, 2014)
Ex-Rep. Renzi allowed to stay free during appeal (Feb. 18, 2014)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.