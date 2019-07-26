PHOENIX (Meredith/KTVK) -- A lawsuit filed against a body donation center in Arizona has revealed disturbing new details about a FBI raid at the facility.
The civil suit, filed this week, claims the FBI found buckets of body parts, a cooler filled with male genitalia and the bodies of different people sewn together at the facility.
FBI agents raided the now-shuttered Biological Resource Center in Phoenix back in 2014. The raid was part of a multi-state investigation into the illegal trafficking and sale of human body parts.
In a newly released testimony, one agent claimed he found a “cooler filled with male genitalia," "a bucket of heads, arms and legs,” “infected heads” and a small woman's head sewn onto a large male torso "like Frankenstein" hanging up on the wall.
According to the lawsuit, the bodies were cut up with chain saws, and “pools of human blood and bodily fluids were found on the floor of the freezer” with no identification tags on the bodies.
“This is a horror story. It’s just unbelievable,” said Troy Harp, who is one of 33 plaintiffs in the lawsuit. “It’s absolutely gross!”
The plaintiffs said they donated the bodies of their loved ones under the guise they would be used for scientific research. Instead, the suit claims the company sold numerous body parts for profit to various middlemen.
The owner, Stephen Gore, pleaded guilty to illegal control of an enterprise. He was sentenced to one year of differed jail time and four years probation.
Harp said that was not enough, and he wants to see more federal regulation of these facilities.
The lawsuit is set to go to trial this October.
