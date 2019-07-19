AKRON, OHIO (AP) -- Former Ohio State and NFL player Beanie Wells is offering a $5,000 reward for the capture of the person who gunned down his brother.
Akron police said 31-year-old Joel “Joey” Wells was found in a driveway in Akron on Thursday morning. He had been shot in the head.
Police are continuing to look for the driver of the getaway car and other leads but have not named a suspect.
Police said Joel Wells apparently was taking his infant daughter to day care when he stopped at a friend’s house in East Akron, where he was shot.
Summit County Crimestoppers also is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the killer. Others from the Columbus area are adding to the reward money, Beanie Wells said.
