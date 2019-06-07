PHOENIX (AP) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has taken action on the remaining bills from the Legislature’s 2019 session, signing 40 into law while using his veto stamp four times.
Friday’s vetoes included a bill that would have increased the daily expense pay lawmakers receive. Ducey said any pay increase shouldn’t affect current lawmakers but was open to considering a revised proposal next year.
The governor also vetoed legislation exempting batteries used for storing renewable energy. He says he wants to work with lawmakers on energy policy but that any tax cuts need to be part of a larger budget discussion.
Ducey signed a bill tightening rules for people paid to collect signatures for citizen initiatives strongly opposed by minority Democrats.
OTHER MEASURES
