PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is waiting until the last minute to act on some controversial bills that passed in the final days of the legislative session ended 10 days ago.
The Republican governor approved eight bills on Thursday, leaving him with 44 proposals to sign or veto before the midnight Saturday deadline to act.
Remaining legislation includes a proposal to more than triple the daily expense money lawmakers get during the session and one tightening rules for people paid to collect signatures for citizen initiatives.
He signed emergency legislation Thursday allowing a handful of Navajo Nation children to keep attending a private Christian school in New Mexico using state money for another year.
The governor then jetted to Denver for a conservative think tank’s summit and planned to return Friday.
