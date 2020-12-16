TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) -- Dr. Theresa Cullen with the Pima County Health Department has tested positive for the coronavirus; the announcement came in a news release on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Cullen, the director of the department, is just one person who tested positive in what they are calling an outbreak at the Health Department.
“This just goes to prove that when there is substantial community spread of the virus like we’re experiencing now throughout the County, the virus can get into your homes and places of work any number of ways no matter how vigilant you are being with your precautions,” said County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia.
The County is offering testing to all Health Department staff who work at the headquarters building on East Ajo Way and moving them to alternative work locations or having them work from home while the affected floors are sanitized.