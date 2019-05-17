WINDOW ROCK, AZ (AP) — A federal court has dismissed the Navajo Nation’s lawsuit against the U.S. government and Winslow, Arizona over the police shooting of a tribal member.
The Gallup Independent reports Judge G. Murray Snow ruled last week that the tribe lacked standing and “did not suffer a legally cognizable injury” from the March 2016 death of Loreal Tsingine.
The tribe filed suit last year, claiming Tsingine’s civil and constitutional rights were violated. It also faulted the U.S. Justice Department for not prosecuting former Winslow Police Officer Austin Shipley.
The department said it could not prove that Shipley willfully used excessive force and did not act in self-defense.
[RELATED: No charges for Winslow police officer in fatal shooting (July 22, 2016)]
[AND THIS: Documents show officer told woman to drop scissors before firing (Aug. 6, 2016)]
Navajo Nation spokesman Jared Touchin says the tribe is reviewing the ruling and has not yet decided if it will appeal.
