PHOENIX (AP) -- On Monday, the Arizona Supreme Court came to a decision on Phoenix's discrimination ordinance in the Brush and Nib Studio case.
The court ruled in favor of the artists, saying it would be unconstitutional for the City to force them to create wedding invites for same-sex couples.
Two Christian artists who operate Brush and Nib Studio, a business that makes invitations and other wedding-related items, argue that the ordinance will violate their religious beliefs by forcing them to custom-make products for same-sex marriage ceremonies.
Prior, two courts upheld the constitutionality of the ordinance and rejected the arguments made by the artists, who believe a marriage should be between a man and woman.
The Arizona Court of Appeals has previously ruled that while the ordinance may have an incidental effect on free speech, its main purpose is to prohibit discrimination.
The appeals court concluded the ordinance regulates conduct, not speech.
