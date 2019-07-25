PHOENIX (AP) -- A federal appeals court has denied an Arizona death row inmate’s appeals of his murder convictions and death sentences for the killings of four members of a Phoenix family in 1993.
The 9th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled against 49-year-old Richard Djerf who had argued he had ineffective legal representation at various points in his case.
Djerf at times represented himself in court and he pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors agreed to dismiss other charges against Djerf.
A judge then sentenced Djerf to death on each of the murder convictions.
Djerf acknowledged killing four family members of a roommate who had stolen electronics and a gun belonging to Djerf.
(2) comments
Why was he not executed 25 years ago? Of course these days you murder someone you get 20 years in jail. You have pictures on your computer you get 20 years in jail. Those liberal judges are incapable of doing what they should do and assign punishment that fits the crime.
Why is he still alive?
