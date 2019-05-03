TUCSON, AZ (AP) — Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson is hosting an exercise that officials say will provide realistic training for combat search and rescue missions.
A statement released by the southern Arizona base said aircraft from Davis-Monthan along with F-16C fighters and three types of helicopters based elsewhere will participate in the Red-Flag Rescue, which began Thursday and will conclude May 18.
According to base officials, units from the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps and from 12 other nations will participate in the exercise.
Units based at Davis-Monthan include the 563rd Rescue Group, which flies HC-130 transports and HH-60 helicopters.
