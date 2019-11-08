Clemente Torres - Chandler car explosion
PHOENIX (AP) -- A Chandler man has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a car crash at a gas station that left a woman with burns.

Clemente Torres entered his plea during Thursday's arraignment in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Prosecutors say the 21-year-old Torres was driving impaired at the time of the Oct. 24 incident. He's accused of aggravated assault, endangerment, leaving scene of a serious injury accident and criminal damage.

Authorities say Torres filled up his car and lost control of the vehicle after making a U-turn as he pulled out of the gas station. They say Torres' car crashed into another vehicle and a gas pump, which caught fire.

A woman pumping gas suffered second-degree burns.

Chandler police say Torres fled the scene but was tracked down and arrested.

 

