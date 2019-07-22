FLORENCE, AZ (AP) - A man accused in a 2016 fatal assault near Casa Grande has been convicted of negligent homicide.
Pinal County prosecutors say a jury reached its verdict Monday against 33-year-old Gabriel Huante, who's facing an Aug. 20 sentencing.
Jurors weighed Huante's guilt or innocence to charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter or negligent homicide.
Huante, of Casa Grande, was arrested in November 2016 after 65-year-old Jerry Lee was found lying in a pool of blood outside his home.
Doctors say Lee suffered severe brain injuries and a fractured skull and died after being taken off life support at a Phoenix hospital.
The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that a medical expert testified Lee's death was caused by blunt force trauma consistent with being hit by a cinderblock and/or a large rock.
