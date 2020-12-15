TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) -- On Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a mandatory countywide curfew.

+2 Arizona is reporting 4,134 new coronavirus cases and 64 new deaths today The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 4,134 new coronavirus cases Tuesday morning, putting the statewide total since the pandemic began at more than 424,382.

In an emergency meeting, the board voted to approve the measure 3-2.

The curfew will begin today [Dec. 15], and will remain in effect daily from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next morning.

Valleywise Health hits ICU bed capacity amid COVID-19 surge Valleywise Health has hit 100% of its ICU capacity as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across Arizona and the rest of the country.