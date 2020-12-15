TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) -- On Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a mandatory countywide curfew.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 4,134 new coronavirus cases Tuesday morning, putting the statewide total since the pandemic began at more than 424,382.
In an emergency meeting, the board voted to approve the measure 3-2.
The curfew will begin today [Dec. 15], and will remain in effect daily from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next morning.
Valleywise Health has hit 100% of its ICU capacity as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across Arizona and the rest of the country.
The board did not give a hard deadline for the curfew, however, stated the positivity rate in the county must drop to 100 cases per every 100,000 residents for 7 days.
As of the Dec. 15 update from the Arizona Department of Health Services, Pima County has a positivity rate of 1,200 cases per every 100,000 residents.
We will continue to update this story as we learn more about the curfew from Pima County officials.