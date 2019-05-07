CORNVILLE, AZ (AP) -- Authorities say a motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet has died on an Arizona roadway after he hit a guardrail on a road near Sedona and was thrown off his bike and down an embankment.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says the Sunday afternoon collision was in Cornville, a region known for its spectacular red rock formations.
Spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said Monday that after the motorcyclist was ejected, the riderless motorcycle deflected off a guardrail and hit a van towing a cargo trailer. The van’s sole occupant was uninjured.
The motorcycle rider, 65-year-old Carl Rowe of Cornville, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
