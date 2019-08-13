PAGE, AZ (AP) -- Glen Canyon National Recreation Area authorities say an Arizona man has apparently drowned in Lake Powell.
They say 33-year-old Albert Shortman of Cow Springs was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday by the Coconino County Medical Examiner.
Shortman’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff for an autopsy.
National Park Service rangers at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area received a report of a missing person on Sunday morning.
A dive team found Shortman’s body near the Wahweap Swim Beach on Lake Powell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.