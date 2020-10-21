PHOENIX (AP) -- An Arizona State University researcher says Arizona is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases that resembles the early stages of the summer spike that made the state one of the world's worst hotspots.

Dr. Joshua LaBaer of the ASU Biodesign Institute said Wednesday the latest spike can be attributed to fatigue with masks and social distancing. He says holding strong on mitigation efforts can limit the spread of the disease.

"We are all tired of having to wear masks and tired of having to space out, but nonetheless, it works," LaBaer said.

LaBaer said that the trend of positive cases are going up and all other indicators are showing that we are in the middle of a surge.

"We are very close for a 7-day trailing average of crossing the 1,000 new cases a day mark. We haven't seen that for a very long time. The last time we were in this territory was back in mid-June," LaBaer said.

Arizona on Wednesday reported 975 new confirmed coronavirus cases and another 17 deaths. Hospitals reported 832 beds used by COVID-19 patients, the highest number since late August but well below the peak of about 3,500 in July.