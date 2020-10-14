PHOENIX (AP) -- The average number of confirmed daily coronavirus cases in Arizona has risen over the last two weeks, concerning an Arizona State University public health expert.

The state's average number of cases increased from 476 per day on Sept. 29 to 685 on Oct. 13. Arizona averaged more than 4,000 additional cases per day in late June and early July when it was experiencing its most serious spread of the virus.

Dr. Joshua LaBaer is executive director of the ASU Biodesign Institute and said Wednesday that the current situation reminds him of June. Arizona has recorded 227,635 confirmed virus cases and 5,772 deaths since the pandemic began.